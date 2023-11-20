TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The town of Taos is looking to revitalize historic downtown by expanding the area using a metropolitan redevelopment area plan.

The plan would push the boundary of downtown to include Kit Carson Park, the post office and land off Los Pando Rd. The idea comes after two other New Mexico towns saw success on their own MRA plans.

The town hopes the change will bring in new life for locals. “Somewhere along the way our downtown really became much more of a tourist attraction than sort of a community, you know, downtown where residents frequent and gather,” said Charles Whitson, Executive Director of Taos Mainstreet.

The proposed expansion is set to be discussed at a public hearing next month.