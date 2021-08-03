Town of Bernalillo requiring masks in all indoor settings

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – As schools and government agencies announce new mask rules, one New Mexico town has re-instituted a face-covering requirement in public settings. The town of Bernalillo announced masks will be mandatory indoors in any common area.

The town says the rule is an effort to follow CDC guidance, recommending masks indoors.

