Town of Aztec celebrates relighting of historic theater sign

Town celebrates relighting of historic sign on January 25, 2022 in Aztec, New Mexico. | Courtesy City of Aztec

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – A piece of small-town New Mexico history has been brought back to life. Aztec Mayor Michael Padilla Sr. says the Aztec Theater sign on Main Street has strong sentimental value to the community but for the last 10 years, it has remained dark.

On Tuesday night, the town celebrated its rehabilitation with a relighting. The city says restoring the historic landmark has been a priority for the city commission. The theater itself is no longer in operation.

