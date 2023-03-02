NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A proposed bill would revive New Mexico’s Sports Authority Division. Meanwhile, the New Mexico Tourism Department is working on its own study on how sports could bring more people into the state.

The department is looking at the inventory of the infrastructure of sports facilities and also the marketing potential for tourism and sports in the state.

“There are a variety of individual communities in New Mexico that do rely on sports events and sports tourism as a part of their economic ecosystem. What we don’t know is: what is the outlook? And what is the potential at a statewide level? And what are the necessities that we would need to implement strategically, in order to make sports tourism work sustainably,” said Cody Johnson with the Tourism Department.

The department is currently searching for a contractor to conduct the study, but those decisions will be made after the selection period ends on March 21.