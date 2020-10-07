Tourism Department promotes staycations to New Mexicans

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve been cooped up because of the pandemic and can’t wait for a vacation, the state wants you to consider a staycation. From White Sands in the south to Shiprock in the north and the food, culture, and history across; New Mexico is hard to beat. “The beauty, the art, it’s all out there and there’s still so much for us to see,” said New Mexico Tourism Department Spokesperson Cody Johnson.

Because of the pandemic, tourism in the state has slowed down, so the state’s Tourism Department is turning to its fellow New Mexicans for help reviving it back up. They released a New Mexico Staycation Marketing campaign. “To support local small businesses, experiences, hotels, retail, shops, and really encouraging New Mexicans to get out, stay local and stay safe,” said Johnson.

This campaign is encouraging New Mexicans to vacation in our own state, but of course, using COVID-19 safe practices. “And we can still do that safely here and supporting our own communities and destinations,” said Johnson.

All this to promote New Mexico to New Mexicans. “Small businesses, tourism businesses are kind of the backbone for communities,” said Johnson. The Tourism Department has even highlighted places like hotels, breweries, and day spas across the state that have been deemed New Mexico COVID-safe certified to give people extra peace of mind.

