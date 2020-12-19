Tourism department names new Tourism Development Director

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tourism Department announced on Friday the hiring of a new tourism development director.
Officials say Lancing Adams brings years of experience from the public and private sectors and rejoins the NMTD after having served as Finance Director for the department from 2012 to 2015. During that time, Adams managed the department’s budget and secured funding for tourism infrastrucutre projects throughout New Mexico.
