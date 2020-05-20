Tourism Department encouraging people to explore your kitchen

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As people are spending more time at home, the state’s Tourism Department is encouraging people to explore New Mexico from your kitchen.
The department posted videos and recipes on how to make some favorite New Mexican dishes. The recipes include posole, green chile stew, biscochitos and even spicy margaritas. They say whether you in New Mexico or not, t these recipes will help you experience the state.
To start exploring your kitchen, click here.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites