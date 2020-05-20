Tourism Department encouraging people to explore your kitchen

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As people are spending more time at home, the state’s Tourism Department is encouraging people to explore New Mexico from your kitchen.

The department posted videos and recipes on how to make some favorite New Mexican dishes. The recipes include posole, green chile stew, biscochitos and even spicy margaritas. They say whether you in New Mexico or not, t these recipes will help you experience the state.

To start exploring your kitchen, click here.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss