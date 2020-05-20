Tourism Department encouraging people to explore your kitchen

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As people are spending more time at home, the state’s Tourism Department is encouraging people to explore New Mexico from your kitchen.

The department posted videos and recipes on how to make some favorite New Mexican dishes. The recipes include posole, green chile stew, biscochitos and even spicy margaritas. They say whether you in New Mexico or not, t these recipes will help you experience the state.

