NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tourism Department (NMTD) awarded $3.4 million to 46 local governments and tourism-related entities across New Mexico to help attract visitors.

In total, NMTD is awarding $3,437,267 through a two-to-one match, meaning the joint investment in tourism advertising between NMTD and all grant recipients is an estimated $5.16 million. The money is provided through NMTD’s Cooperative Marketing Grant Program for Fiscal Year 2024.

List of entities that will receive funding from NMTD:

Rural communities will receive roughly $2.2 million in grant funding in FY24, which is about 62% of all grant funding from NMTD for this program. Tribal and Indigenous entities will get $109,052 in grant funding for FY24.

“I’m incredibly pleased we continue to support so many communities and tourism amenities through the Cooperative Marketing Grant Program,” said Tourism Secretary Jen Paul Schroer. “Because tourism continues to be a viable source of economic development for New Mexico destinations of all sizes, pooling our resources for tourism marketing helps us deliver more effective results for communities.”

Examples of tourism marketing campaigns supported by the Cooperative Marketing Grant Program in FY24 include: