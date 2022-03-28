NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 12th annual “Tour of Honor,” will make a stop in New Mexico this year. The annual motorcycle ride honors first responders and people who have served in the United States military.

Each year there are only seven memorials throughout the country selected as stops on the ride. This year, the Bernalillo County Public Safety Memorial in Tijeras is a chosen stop. The ride begins on April 1, you can register to participate on tourofhonor.com