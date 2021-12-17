Tour dates change for 2022 Trinity Site tours

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – White Sands Missile Range has changed the dates for next year’s Trinity Site tours. They are now set for April 2 and October 15. Each tour is limited to 310 people. Registration for the April date has already started on their website.
The Trinity Site is where the world’s first atomic bomb was detonated in 1945. The tour is $95 per person. For more information or to register, visit spacehalloffame.org/trinity-site-tour-registration.