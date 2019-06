GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) - An accused serial car thief is in trouble again. This is the third time in less than a year that she's being charged with stealing a car. This time, she caused some serious damage.

Shards of glass, broken bricks and a collapsed roof are all that's left of the Old Mission Gallary on Santa Fe Avenue in Grants. The Cibola County Sheriff's Office says Elexus Sandoval crashed a stolen truck and trailer, loaded with cement mix, into the historic building Wednesday afternoon.