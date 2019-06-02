New Mexico

Tornado Warning in Torrance County until 3:00 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, A tornado warning has been issued in Torrance County until Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Radar indicted a tornado with penny sized hail.

 


 

