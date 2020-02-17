Topgolf Swing Suite comes to Mescalero, New Mexico

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Topgolf is still months away from opening in Albuquerque but you can still experience it in a different way.

A Topgolf suite will open this weekend at the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino in Mescalero, New Mexico which is near Ruidoso. It offers simulator bays where guests can take part in a variety of games that you would find at a traditional Topgolf location.

A location in Albuquerque off I-25 and Montano is currently under construction and expected to open later this summer. For more information, click here.

Correction: In a previous version of this story KRQE reported that the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino is in Ruidoso. That is incorrect, the resort is in Mescalero, New Mexico which is near Ruidoso.