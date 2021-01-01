Top Trending Stories: a look back on 2020 in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The beginning of 2020 may seem like a blur when on March 11, 2020, the first of four confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were reported in New Mexico (timeline). Since March, the latest updates on coronavirus have dominated local news coverage. However, several notable stories also impacted New Mexican’s this year; below is a list of some of the top trending stories on krqe.com in 2020.
Albuquerque man documents law enforcement and city officials breaking the law -Feb 21, 2020
Did the governor break her own rules? -May 26, 2020
Billboard urges public to rethink restricting abortion -Jan 25, 2020
VIDEO: Tensions escalated leading up to shooting at Oñate protest -Jun 16, 2020
National Guard warns about fraudulent social media post -Mar 26, 2020
August – September 2020
Medio Fire grows to approximately 4,010 acres in Santa Fe National Forest; 100% contained
Investigators say barbershop was used as front for drug cartel -Oct 9, 2020
Overnight protests turn violent in downtown Albuquerque -Jun 1, 2020
State Police, FBI investigate attack against New Mexico teenager -Jan 22, 2020
Jon ‘Bones’ Jones checks himself into MDC -Jun 26, 2020
Roswell middle school hands out concerning homework assignment -Apr 10, 2020
Sandia Tram riders stuck for hours -Aug 24, 2020
BCFD, AFR contain fire at recycling yard; owner responds -Sep 29, 2020
Pojoaque Valley High School principal under fire for social media post -Jul 13, 2020
Local restaurant a target for vandalism, even on Christmas morning -Dec 25, 2020
Food is Free Albuquerque distributing free garden boxes -Mar 25, 2020
APD: 5 children who went missing on Saturday found, safe -Sep 13, 2020
New Mexico State Police stops protest, leaving organizers confused -Aug 2, 2020
First drive-thru haunted house in New Mexico opening soon -Aug 20, 2020
Lovington teen charged with running over, killing date -Jan 9, 2020
August 4, 2020
Infamous ‘pig house’ could be torn down as soon as this month
Smoke shop owner, employee busted for alleged drug trafficking -Mar 8, 2020
Body of missing hiker found in the Sandia Mountains -Sep 20, 2020
Javelina appearing in unexpected locations around New Mexico -May 18, 2020
Millions of dollars, questionable PPE, and a forgery: Did New Mexico get duped? -Jul 14, 2020
Amazon to build massive fulfillment center in Albuquerque -May 26, 2020
New Mexico Game and Fish Dept. release names, addresses of hunters -Mar 20, 2020
New Mexico rancher files lawsuit over ‘misleading’ beef labels -Feb 6, 2020
Hiker survives being stranded for 14 days in Santa Fe National Forest -Aug 17, 2020
APD gives update on Albuquerque protests over death of Minneapolis man George Floyd -May 28, 2020
Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier speaks following announcement to retire -Sep 9, 2020
July 24, 2020
Forrest Fenn confirms his treasure has been found
Protest forms at Roundhouse, calls for governor’s removal -Jul 26, 2020
Suspect in death of Victoria Martens accused of violating terms of release -Jun 11, 2020
Albuquerque parents warn of attempted child abduction -May 24, 2020
Hunters stranded after record snowfall in northern New Mexico mountains -Oct 29, 2020
APD: Man fatally shot by officers was holding BB gun -Oct 18, 2019
Local teacher arrested for helping felon who was also former student -Oct 13, 2020
Mescalero Apache Tribe bans Couy Griffin from reservation -Sep 30, 2020
Albuquerque police arrest man by facial recognition software at grocery store -Sep 6, 2020
City of Albuquerque employee under investigation for conducting personal business at work -Nov 4, 2020
Anonymous letters frustrating residents of westside neighborhood -Aug 1, 2020
New Mexico deputies: Man killed following fight over mask -Jul 23, 2020
Sheds used as homes creates eyesore for Albuquerque neighborhood -Sep 15, 2020
‘Sawmill Market’ opens its doors -Mar 10, 2020
Pres. Trump: 35 agents coming to Albuquerque for ‘Operation Legend,’ millions in funds available for BCSO, APD– Jul 22, 2020
Arrest made in murder of local high school basketball star -Aug 1, 2020
July 24, 2020
Owner of old western town Gabriella selling unique site
Albuquerque’s first permanent food truck park set to open Friday -Oct 19, 2020
Massive high school party leads to sports practice, SAT cancellations -Oct 12, 2020
Pres. Trump files election lawsuit in New Mexico -Dec 14, 2020
New Mexico ranch selling meat to locals as stores sell out -Nov 15, 2020
More than a dozen DWI cases dismissed after Albuquerque police officer’s firing -Nov 9, 2020
Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez dies -Jan 1, 2020
Ojo de Los Casos Fire in north Manzano Mountains; 180 acres and 100% contained -Jul 8, 2020
Man accused of killing 2 friends, burning their bodies arrested -Sep 18, 2020
Oil refinery in Gallup closing indefinitely -Aug 3, 2020
Taxidermist closes shop, disappears with animals and money -Feb 25, 2020
Teen sues Albuquerque Public Schools over teacher’s offensive comment -Jan 8, 2020
#JusticeForElijah: Family searching for answers in death of Farmington teen -Jan 22, 2020
New Mexico Legislature passes $330 million virus relief bill -Jan 22, 2020
VIDEO: County clerk reports possible voter intimidation at the polls -Oct 17, 2020
Alleged marijuana traffickers arrested, may be tied to Shiprock hemp farms -Oct 14, 2020
New discovery made at Carlsbad Caverns -Jun 5, 2020
Feds arrest hundreds, seize drugs in Operation Washout Roswell -Nov 20, 2020
Crews discover human remains at Santa Fe construction site -Nov 20, 2020
Valencia County has long streak of picking president -Nov 3, 2020
Family makes shocking animal discovery inside East Mountain home -Sep 30, 2020
New poll sheds light on New Mexican response to legal marijuana -Feb 8, 2020
ABQ restaurant calls Grubhub a ‘bully,’ delivery service responds -Apr 19, 2020
Suspect named in murder of Albuquerque woman shot in driveway -Aug 19, 2020
Medio Fire uncovers historical structures in Santa Fe National Forest -Aug 29, 2020
PED truancy letter sent to family grieving son’s death -Dec 12, 2020
Nov 10, 2020
Larry Barker Investigates: Albuquerque’s dirty little secret
PHOTOS: A glimpse of life during the 20s to 40s in Albuquerque, NM
New Mexico law enforcement address rumors regarding police pulling over drivers -Mar 27, 2020
Peaceful protests in Downtown Albuquerque -May 31, 2020
Off Beat & Weird Top Trending Stories
Albuquerque delivery driver goes on tirade after teens don’t leave tip
Local restaurant accused of price gouging toilet paper
Woman slapped after confronting mask-less woman in New Mexico store
Pennsylvania man gets cited for not wearing mask in New Mexico
Albuquerque family’s kitchen demo leads to mysterious discovery
Video shows arrest of New Mexico woman accused of crashing into house
‘Incredible Hulk’ actor to become deputy in New Mexico
‘Birria’ tacos gaining popularity in New Mexico as latest food trend
Mysterious lights dotting the night sky capture New Mexicans’ attention
Farmington store’s anti-BLM sign goes viral
New Mexicans make mad dash to stores, stock up
New Mexico man captures video of bighorn sheep along daily commute
Sinkhole swallows truck in Rio Rancho
Fuller House joke has New Mexicans saying “How Rude”
New Volkswagen SUV to be named after New Mexico town
Corrections officer accused of having meth at work was on reality TV
Albuquerque family’s Christmas card stays on-brand for 2020
VIDEO: Child traumatizes woman and granddaughter at UNM duckpond
Consumer website ranks New Mexico #4 in the nation for COVID-19 response
Viral ‘Pass the brush challenge’ features local Native American women
Brian Urlacher under fire for social media response to NBA boycott
Actor creates parody newscast making fun of New Mexicans during snowstorm
Albuquerque family goes viral for ‘Tiger King’ TikTok video
Albuquerque man’s holiday display goes viral
Breaking Bad store opens in Albuquerque
‘Sit on Satan’s Lap’ fundraising event draws different reactions
Teen asks Albuquerque Police officer for ride home, ends up in jail
VIDEO: Albuquerque woman slaps police officer across the face
‘Better Call Saul’ stars send messages to New Mexicans
New Mexico dairy farmer calls out Joaquin Phoenix for Oscar acceptance speech
Traveling salesmen try selling $400 worth of frozen steak to neighbors in the Heights
Police say ‘Subway Sally’ isn’t a stray
Teen stabs friend, blames acid trip
New Mexico photograph expected to auction for $1M
Long-time local restaurant to be replaced by gas station
Man allegedly tried to kill wife over stimulus check
Interesting creature spotted at a snow-covered Isotopes Park
Jeffrey Epstein statue mysteriously appears outside City Hall
VIDEO: Albuquerque Starbucks customer caught throwing items at baristas
VIDEO: Roswell woman steals pizza, tells officers she’s Selena
30,000 people receive erroneous COVID-19 test notifications
Santa Fe woman sues popular turkey farm
UNM physics professor’s Facebook picture stirs controversy
Mother claims deceased daughter’s spirit caught on video
