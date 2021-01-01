Top Trending Stories: a look back on 2020 in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The beginning of 2020 may seem like a blur when on March 11, 2020, the first of four confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were reported in New Mexico (timeline). Since March, the latest updates on coronavirus have dominated local news coverage. However, several notable stories also impacted New Mexican’s this year; below is a list of some of the top trending stories on krqe.com in 2020.

Albuquerque teen rewarded for turning in $135K of cash found near ATM

May 7, 2020

Albuquerque man documents law enforcement and city officials breaking the law -Feb 21, 2020

Did the governor break her own rules? -May 26, 2020

Billboard urges public to rethink restricting abortion -Jan 25, 2020

VIDEO: Tensions escalated leading up to shooting at Oñate protest -Jun 16, 2020

National Guard warns about fraudulent social media post -Mar 26, 2020

August – September 2020

Medio Fire grows to approximately 4,010 acres in Santa Fe National Forest; 100% contained

Investigators say barbershop was used as front for drug cartel -Oct 9, 2020

Overnight protests turn violent in downtown Albuquerque -Jun 1, 2020

State Police, FBI investigate attack against New Mexico teenager -Jan 22, 2020

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones checks himself into MDC -Jun 26, 2020

Several celebrities take New Mexico Safe Promise

Sep 6, 2020

Roswell middle school hands out concerning homework assignment -Apr 10, 2020

Sandia Tram riders stuck for hours -Aug 24, 2020

BCFD, AFR contain fire at recycling yard; owner responds -Sep 29, 2020

Pojoaque Valley High School principal under fire for social media post -Jul 13, 2020

Local restaurant a target for vandalism, even on Christmas morning -Dec 25, 2020

Airman arrested in murder investigation of Mennonite woman Sasha Krause

Apr 21, 2020

Food is Free Albuquerque distributing free garden boxes -Mar 25, 2020

APD: 5 children who went missing on Saturday found, safe -Sep 13, 2020

New Mexico State Police stops protest, leaving organizers confused -Aug 2, 2020

First drive-thru haunted house in New Mexico opening soon -Aug 20, 2020

Lovington teen charged with running over, killing date -Jan 9, 2020

August 4, 2020

Infamous ‘pig house’ could be torn down as soon as this month

Smoke shop owner, employee busted for alleged drug trafficking -Mar 8, 2020

Body of missing hiker found in the Sandia Mountains -Sep 20, 2020

Javelina appearing in unexpected locations around New Mexico -May 18, 2020

Millions of dollars, questionable PPE, and a forgery: Did New Mexico get duped? -Jul 14, 2020

Amazon to build massive fulfillment center in Albuquerque -May 26, 2020

New York governor offers support for Navajo Nation

Apr 21, 2020

New Mexico Game and Fish Dept. release names, addresses of hunters -Mar 20, 2020

New Mexico rancher files lawsuit over ‘misleading’ beef labels -Feb 6, 2020

Hiker survives being stranded for 14 days in Santa Fe National Forest -Aug 17, 2020

APD gives update on Albuquerque protests over death of Minneapolis man George Floyd -May 28, 2020

Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier speaks following announcement to retire -Sep 9, 2020

July 24, 2020

Forrest Fenn confirms his treasure has been found

Protest forms at Roundhouse, calls for governor’s removal -Jul 26, 2020

Suspect in death of Victoria Martens accused of violating terms of release -Jun 11, 2020

Albuquerque parents warn of attempted child abduction -May 24, 2020

Hunters stranded after record snowfall in northern New Mexico mountains -Oct 29, 2020

APD: Man fatally shot by officers was holding BB gun -Oct 18, 2019

Monolith appears in Albuquerque, local artist collective takes credit for installations

Dec 7, 2020

Local teacher arrested for helping felon who was also former student -Oct 13, 2020

Mescalero Apache Tribe bans Couy Griffin from reservation -Sep 30, 2020

Albuquerque police arrest man by facial recognition software at grocery store -Sep 6, 2020

City of Albuquerque employee under investigation for conducting personal business at work -Nov 4, 2020

Anonymous letters frustrating residents of westside neighborhood -Aug 1, 2020

Albuquerque woman fed up with robocalls, calls numbers back

Jun 11, 2020

New Mexico deputies: Man killed following fight over mask -Jul 23, 2020

Sheds used as homes creates eyesore for Albuquerque neighborhood -Sep 15, 2020

‘Sawmill Market’ opens its doors -Mar 10, 2020

Pres. Trump: 35 agents coming to Albuquerque for ‘Operation Legend,’ millions in funds available for BCSO, APD– Jul 22, 2020

Arrest made in murder of local high school basketball star -Aug 1, 2020

July 24, 2020

Owner of old western town Gabriella selling unique site

Albuquerque’s first permanent food truck park set to open Friday -Oct 19, 2020

Massive high school party leads to sports practice, SAT cancellations -Oct 12, 2020

Pres. Trump files election lawsuit in New Mexico -Dec 14, 2020

New Mexico ranch selling meat to locals as stores sell out -Nov 15, 2020

More than a dozen DWI cases dismissed after Albuquerque police officer’s firing -Nov 9, 2020

Trucker confronts alleged predator at Albuquerque truck stop

Jan 6, 2020

Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez dies -Jan 1, 2020

Ojo de Los Casos Fire in north Manzano Mountains; 180 acres and 100% contained -Jul 8, 2020

Man accused of killing 2 friends, burning their bodies arrested -Sep 18, 2020

Oil refinery in Gallup closing indefinitely -Aug 3, 2020

Taxidermist closes shop, disappears with animals and money -Feb 25, 2020

World’s longest fossilized human trackway discovered at White Sands

Oct 9, 2020

Teen sues Albuquerque Public Schools over teacher’s offensive comment -Jan 8, 2020

#JusticeForElijah: Family searching for answers in death of Farmington teen -Jan 22, 2020

New Mexico Legislature passes $330 million virus relief bill -Jan 22, 2020

VIDEO: County clerk reports possible voter intimidation at the polls -Oct 17, 2020

Alleged marijuana traffickers arrested, may be tied to Shiprock hemp farms -Oct 14, 2020

19 federally charged in Albuquerque under Operation Legend

Aug 28, 2020

New discovery made at Carlsbad Caverns -Jun 5, 2020

Feds arrest hundreds, seize drugs in Operation Washout Roswell -Nov 20, 2020

Crews discover human remains at Santa Fe construction site -Nov 20, 2020

Valencia County has long streak of picking president -Nov 3, 2020

Family makes shocking animal discovery inside East Mountain home -Sep 30, 2020

Family’s home burns down after entire Lordsburg fire department walks out

Oct 30, 2020

New poll sheds light on New Mexican response to legal marijuana -Feb 8, 2020

ABQ restaurant calls Grubhub a ‘bully,’ delivery service responds -Apr 19, 2020

Suspect named in murder of Albuquerque woman shot in driveway -Aug 19, 2020

Medio Fire uncovers historical structures in Santa Fe National Forest -Aug 29, 2020

PED truancy letter sent to family grieving son’s death -Dec 12, 2020

Nov 10, 2020

Larry Barker Investigates: Albuquerque’s dirty little secret

PHOTOS: A glimpse of life during the 20s to 40s in Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico law enforcement address rumors regarding police pulling over drivers -Mar 27, 2020

Peaceful protests in Downtown Albuquerque -May 31, 2020

3 New Mexico schools recognized for academic performance

Sep 24, 2020

Off Beat & Weird Top Trending Stories

Albuquerque delivery driver goes on tirade after teens don’t leave tip

Local restaurant accused of price gouging toilet paper

Woman slapped after confronting mask-less woman in New Mexico store

Pennsylvania man gets cited for not wearing mask in New Mexico

Albuquerque family’s kitchen demo leads to mysterious discovery

Video shows arrest of New Mexico woman accused of crashing into house

‘Incredible Hulk’ actor to become deputy in New Mexico

‘Birria’ tacos gaining popularity in New Mexico as latest food trend

Mysterious lights dotting the night sky capture New Mexicans’ attention

Farmington store’s anti-BLM sign goes viral

New Mexicans make mad dash to stores, stock up

New Mexico man captures video of bighorn sheep along daily commute

An influx of moths found across New Mexico

Sinkhole swallows truck in Rio Rancho

Fuller House joke has New Mexicans saying “How Rude”

New Volkswagen SUV to be named after New Mexico town

Corrections officer accused of having meth at work was on reality TV

Albuquerque family’s Christmas card stays on-brand for 2020

VIDEO: Child traumatizes woman and granddaughter at UNM duckpond

Consumer website ranks New Mexico #4 in the nation for COVID-19 response

Viral ‘Pass the brush challenge’ features local Native American women

Brian Urlacher under fire for social media response to NBA boycott

Actor creates parody newscast making fun of New Mexicans during snowstorm

Albuquerque family goes viral for ‘Tiger King’ TikTok video

Albuquerque man’s holiday display goes viral

Breaking Bad store opens in Albuquerque

‘Sit on Satan’s Lap’ fundraising event draws different reactions

Teen asks Albuquerque Police officer for ride home, ends up in jail

VIDEO: Albuquerque woman slaps police officer across the face

‘Better Call Saul’ stars send messages to New Mexicans

New Mexico dairy farmer calls out Joaquin Phoenix for Oscar acceptance speech

Traveling salesmen try selling $400 worth of frozen steak to neighbors in the Heights

Police say ‘Subway Sally’ isn’t a stray

Teen stabs friend, blames acid trip

New Mexico photograph expected to auction for $1M

Long-time local restaurant to be replaced by gas station

Man accused of trying to pay prostitute with hamburger caught in police sting

Man allegedly tried to kill wife over stimulus check

Interesting creature spotted at a snow-covered Isotopes Park

Jeffrey Epstein statue mysteriously appears outside City Hall

VIDEO: Albuquerque Starbucks customer caught throwing items at baristas

VIDEO: Roswell woman steals pizza, tells officers she’s Selena

30,000 people receive erroneous COVID-19 test notifications

Santa Fe woman sues popular turkey farm

UNM physics professor’s Facebook picture stirs controversy

Mother claims deceased daughter’s spirit caught on video

Photo Gallery