Top musicians, artists hold virtual concert to raise money for New Mexico food banks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There has always been a heightened need for food in New Mexico as it is one of the most food-insecure states in the country. To help change this, more than 60 artists are coming together for the Food for Love virtual benefit concert to support New Mexico’s five food banks.

Event organizer Jo Harvey Allen discusses the details of the event and how you can support the effort. The Food for Love benefit is a free concert, however, people are asked to donate to the campaign where 100% of the money raised will go towards New Mexico’s five food banks to feed residents across the state.

Every dollar raised will be able to provide four nutritious meals to people in need. The virtual event will feature over 60 artists including The Chicks, Lyle Lovett, David Byrne, Steve Earle, and Nathaniel Rateliff.

Watch the Food for Love concert on the event’s website, on YouTube, and on Facebook at 5 p.m. MST on February 13, 2021. Donations can be made online.

For more information on the virtual benefit concert, visit foodforlove.org, or visit the Food for Love Facebook and Instagram pages.