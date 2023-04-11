NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation brought in some star power to dedicate a long-awaited skate park. Skateboard legend Tony Hawk stopped by the new Two Grey Hills Skate Park on Monday.

The project in a small community between Shiprock and Gallup had been in the work for years and Hawk’s organization donated funds to build it. Hawk dropped in to check the park out for himself, but then Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren showed off what he can do on the board.

While Nygren is the youngest president in the tribe’s history, it’s unclear if he’s the first to pull off grinds and kickflips.