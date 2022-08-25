BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Officials have provided some new details about a local park. Bernalillo County authorities have expressed their next steps for Tom Tenorio Park.

Construction on the park started in the fall of 2021, according to the county’s website, and the first phase of the plan included a new softball field away from houses. Neighbors reportedly complained for years about balls flying into their yards.

They also built three fields for soccer, football, and lacrosse. Now, they are doing another half million dollars worth of work.

On September 14, Commission Steven Michael Quezada will be hosting an open house to update the community on the next steps of the project.