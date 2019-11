SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A famous designer is slashing the price of his New Mexico ranch.

The Cerro Pelon Ranch near Galisteo, which is about half an hour south of Santa Fe, is owned by Tom Ford. The Santa Fe Prep alums ranch houses an equestrian ring and tennis courts.

The ranch is also a popular filming location with its own wild west town.

Ford initially put it up for sale for $75 million three years ago. Now Ford is selling it for $48 million.