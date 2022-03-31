NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Office of the Superintendent of Insurance has approved the largest title insurance rate reduction in a decade.
Story continues below
- New Mexico News Podcast: New Mexico News Podcast: Recreational cannabis is here
- Albuquerque: Judge sets sentencing for woman involved in Victoria Martens murder
- Money: New Mexicans owed estimated $9.5M from IRS; here’s how to claim
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 30 de Marzo 2022
- Crime: Española city official charged with theft, misuse of public money
Starting July 1, New Mexico consumers will see a 6% reduction in basic premium rates for title insurance. Superintendent of Insurance, Russell Toal, says dropping rates was in the best interest of New Mexicans considering rising inflation, gas prices and grocery prices.