ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cyber Monday set a new record for spending this year. According to Adobe Analytics, Americans spent $11.3 billion on Cyber Monday. This is 5.8% more than consumers spent on the same day last year and sets a record both for the day and the year so far.

Adobe Analytics said the top searched items on Monday included LEGOs, PlayStation 5, Hot Wheels, Madden 23 and smart watches. As the online orders get delivered to your house, it usually means boxes might be sitting outside for extended amounts of time. This is an opportunity for porch pirates to steal, which is really common around this time of year.

Below are some tips from mail carriers on what to do to avoid becoming a victim of porch pirates this holiday season.

Schedule packages to be delivered to your office.

Schedule packages to be delivered to a home where someone will be home or hold your mail at local post office.

Ask a trusted neighbor to keep an eye out for your packages

If you order from Amazon, you can have it delivered to an Amazon Hub locker.

If you use UPS, you can pick My Choice. This option allows you to know where or when your packages are delivered

If you use FedEx you can customize your delivery and manage delivery times and locations and keep track of your delivery

Albuquerque Police (APD) also provides safety tips and simple precautions that can ensure a safe holiday season. They suggest adding exterior doors and keeping lights on all night. Use timers on lights to give the impression you are home. Always make sure your doors, garage door and windows are locked. Do not display gifts that are visible through a window.