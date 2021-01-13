Tips on updating insurance policies in the new year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the new year being a time for taking stock, an annual review of insurance policies may be one item to check on the list.

The New Mexico Office of Superintendent of Insurance is reminding residents to examine their current insurance information and see if any changes need to be adjusted within their premium rates, amongst other items.

Other considerations might be a policy holder’s life situation such as marital status, address information, family size, and circumstance, the purchase of a new automobile or home, which might make might a sizeable effect.

It is recommended that an insurance holder looks over each individual policy to ensure that they have the proper protection.

Here are the dominant, or primary types of major insurance policies that consumers acquire:

homeowners and rental insurance

automobile

protection from scams, data breaches, and identity theft

There are also a lot of questions that one must consider, including affordability. Have you lost your job due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Then your financial situation has changed.

The peril of the current financial strain has caused many Americans to reduce their budget, thus excluding any type of insurance. There is help out there for New Mexicans who need health insurance, for instance. New Mexicans can call the COVID-19 Health Insurance Helpline at 1-833-415-0566.

Other resources include the OSI website at www.osi.state.nm.us and the Consumer Complaint website at www.osi.state.nm.us/index.php/file-a-complaint.

