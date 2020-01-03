Tiny homes aim to help women struggling with an addiction

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A tiny home neighborhood is under construction in southeastern New Mexico. It’s part of an effort to help women recovering from substance abuse.

It’s the first step to help veterans and women in Roswell trying to kick their drug habits to have a roof over their heads. The nonprofit group, Reflections and Recovery, is building the tiny home village.

“You know, it’s windy, it’s chilly, they are working hard, and again, grateful. We are grateful,” said Joan Blodgett.

Joan Blodgett understands what these women are going through. She is a recovering addict and is now helping out to make sure the tiny home village becomes a reality.

Four tiny homes are currently under construction on the west side of Roswell. The project broke ground just before Christmas. All of the construction materials were donated.

Members of the community look at this project as the city moving in the right direction, and an amazing way to help people struggling with addiction.

“I think anything that grows any community is a good thing. Not everybody has a leg up in life or has good opportunities for themselves. Everybody has a chance to start over,” said Marie Manning.

This is just the start of the project. They hope to build as many homes as possible on the five-acre lot. Right now, women who have successfully completed part of the nonprofit’s recovery program and hold a job will be eligible to live in a tiny home.

This will be transitional rent-free housing. Residents will be able to live in a tiny home for about three months before they should be able to afford a place of their own.