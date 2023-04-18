TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – An artist panel and reception will be held for an exhibition in northern New Mexico. It’ll explore the lesser-known legacy of the Black Cowboy.
The months-long exhibition “Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” runs through May at the Harwood Museum of Art in Taos. This weekend, artists whose work is featured in the exhibition will discuss their work and the inspiration behind their art.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Video: Suspected drunk driver reacts to crash that killed woman changing tire on I-40
- Study: What is middle class in Albuquerque?
- New Mexico: Land grant that houses O’Keeffe estate sees surge of illegal dumping
- Albuquerque: Councilor wants the lowrider as next state symbol
Tickets are free, but spots are limited.