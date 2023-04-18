TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – An artist panel and reception will be held for an exhibition in northern New Mexico. It’ll explore the lesser-known legacy of the Black Cowboy.

The months-long exhibition “Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy” runs through May at the Harwood Museum of Art in Taos. This weekend, artists whose work is featured in the exhibition will discuss their work and the inspiration behind their art.

Tickets are free, but spots are limited.