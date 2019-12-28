Timber management ban lifted

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Forest Service says it has met the requirements to lift the timber management ban in New Mexico forests.

Earlier this year, a federal judge ordered an injunction on forest clearing and other timber projects. Because of a lawsuit from the group Wild Earth Guardians over protections for the Mexican Spotted Owl.

The Forest Service has submitted an analysis, stating its projects are in line with the Endangered Species Act. They also say they have data showing consistent owl populations across the regions in question, which include five national forests in New Mexico and one in Arizona.

It will be up to a judge to decide whether the ban can be lifted.