NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman is facing charges after deputies say she terrorized her East Mountains neighbors, made threats, and drove into one of their homes. An arrest warrant was issued for Tina Garcia overnight at her home off NM 337, just north of Chilili.

Monday morning the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was activated near the home of Tina Garcia, closing down Highway 337 in both directions. According to a criminal complaint, Garcia drove into a neighbor’s vehicle and pushed it about 20 feet.

The man told deputies he then started to hear gunshots. A second neighbor told deputies when they got home Sunday afternoon, Garcia was yelling and threatening the family.

A few hours later, a car crashed through the front doors of their home, then reversed and hit the garage. The sheriff’s office has not confirmed if she was taken into custody.