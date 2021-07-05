Tickets now available for Santa Fe Wine and Chile Fiesta

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tickets are available for the annual Santa Fe Wine and Chile Fiesta. This year, the event will host two grand tastings at Magers Field in downtown Santa Fe. Each of the grand tastings will feature 90 wineries pouring tastes and 35 Santa Fe restaurants serving samples.

The event runs from September 22 to September 26 and individual tickets cost $175 while a two-day pass is available for $300. Organizers say this year, crowds will be limited to half size to ensure shorter lines. Organizers say there will be wine seminars, cooking demos, guest chef luncheons, a reserve tasting, a live auction and nightly wine dinners hosted at participating Santa Fe restaurants.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit santafewineandchile.org.