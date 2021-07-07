Tickets going fast for Santa Fe International Folk Art Market

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2021 Santa Fe International Folk Art Market is underway. The market displays artists’ work from around the world and first started in 2004 as a small grassroots organization, focusing on one weekend a year.

The event now reaches an international community. Masks are required at the event regardless of vaccination status.

The event runs from July 7 through July 11 and July 14 through July 18 on Museum Hill. Tickets are now on sale and are selling fast each of the two weeks of the market.

The events include timed entry with limited slots still available online. For more information about the event, visit folkartmarket.org.

