CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE) – Tickets are now on sale for the Cumbres & Toltec Scene Railroad’s 2024 season. The railroad is set to open on Saturday, May 25, of Memorial Day weekend through Saturday, October 19, 2024.

This year’s schedule will feature additional autumnal weekend departures, Friday Express Trains, and an average $20 price deduction for summer Coach class tickets. During the season, trains will depart from both Antonito, CO, and Chama, NM six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday.

Trip options will include:

All aboard full excursion trips – trains travel the full line between Chama, NM, and Antonito, CO. It includes a one-hour bus ride.

Half limited trips – travel half the C&TS line from either Chama, NM, or Antonito, CO to the midway point of Osier Station and back to the point of origin.

Express Options – departs from Cumbres Pass at 11:10 a.m., heads to Osier for lunch service, and returns to Cumbres at 2:45 p.m.

More information is available on the Cumbres & Toltec website.