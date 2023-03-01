NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new movie will be filmed in Albuquerque and Farmington starting this month. According to the New Mexico Film Office, the film will be called ‘The Post.’

Justin Hunt, a New Mexican, will be directing the film, and it’ll be produced by Angus Benfield.

‘The Post’ stars Benfield, Kimberly Bigsby, K. Elliot, Sarah Minnich, and William Sterchi.

The story follows a man whose son was murdered. He investigates his son’s death, and other classmates begin showing up dead.

“We are so excited to be working in New Mexico with the very experienced local crew and talented local cast,” Hunt said. “The most amazing thing about New Mexico is the people have been so helpful. Some of the locations we have secured are only because the people are so excited about this script, so that’s very encouraging.”

The film office said the production will employ 20 New Mexico crew members alongside six background talent and 27 New Mexico principal actors.