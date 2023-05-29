NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A caregiver and two others are charged in a case of neglect and abuse. After a ruling, they are no longer in custody.

Investigators said Angelita Chacon, Patricia Hurtado, and Luz Scott tried to drive Chacon’s patient, a 38-year-old woman with developmental disabilities, to Juarez back in February.

Border agents reportedly found the malnourished woman with sores over her whole body, including two so deep that they left holes in her leg. She was removed from life support weeks later.

“Obviously, she could not tell the officers or even the medical professionals at the hospital what happened, but we knew because we could see the condition that she was in,” said Special Agent Raul Bujanda.

Prosecutors asked all three be locked up until trial, saying the nature of the crime is grounds for pretrial detention. They also pointed out that the suspects all have criminal histories, arguing there are no conditions of release that would keep the public safe, but the district court judge disagreed and allowed them to be released on electronic monitoring.