Three rare bird sightings in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three rare birds have been discovered for the first time in New Mexico. Two eared quetzals were discovered in the Gila National Forest and are usually found in Mexico.

At Maxwell National Wildlife Refuge, a European golden-plover was discovered. The shorebird is also a state first.

A common redpoll was found in downtown Albuquerque. As the bird is an arctic breed it is very rare for it to be seen in New Mexico.

