RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Three prescribed burns are tentatively scheduled to take place in the Lincoln National Forest starting Thursday and will continue through next week, according to the forest service.

Work will take place on the Brazel Push, a 90-acre portion of forest located between Ruidoso and Capitan, Jack’s Peak, a 250-acre portion of land located near Ancho, and the Smokey Bear Administration site located in Ruidoso.

Lincoln National Forest Fire Staff Officer Dave Bales said conditions in the area will closely monitored in the days leading up, during, and following the prescribed burn. “A final assessment of conditions will be made the morning of a scheduled prescribed burn to determine if we are moving forward with the plan,” Bales said. “The recent moisture in the Smokey Bear District, and favorable conditions have given a good opportunity to go forward with our ongoing prescribed burn project.”

The Lincoln National Forest often tries to reduce forest fuels and uses prescribed fires on the landscape. “We want to take advantage of favorable weather opportunities and conditions to move forward with our overall plan to clear debris and fuels from the Forest and help lower the threat of a wildfire,” Bales said.

Residents and visitors in Capitan, Corona, and Ruidoso can expect smoky conditions during and in the days following the prescribed burns. Signs marking burn areas will be in place.