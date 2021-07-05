Three people from Arkansas killed in NM crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three family members from Arkansas were killed in a five-vehicle crash in McKinley County last month. Deputies say on Jun 25, a semi-truck was approaching a backup on I-40 caused by a different crash when it rear-ended a car, killing all three people inside.

The family was traveling through New Mexico to California but the victims were not identified. Investigators believe speed played a factor and the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office is treating it as a vehicular homicide case. Several other cars were also damaged.