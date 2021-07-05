Three people from Arkansas killed in NM crash

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three family members from Arkansas were killed in a five-vehicle crash in McKinley County last month. Deputies say on Jun 25, a semi-truck was approaching a backup on I-40 caused by a different crash when it rear-ended a car, killing all three people inside.

Story continues below

The family was traveling through New Mexico to California but the victims were not identified. Investigators believe speed played a factor and the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office is treating it as a vehicular homicide case. Several other cars were also damaged.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES