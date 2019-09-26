Three New Mexico schools earn national recognition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools are gaining some national recognition as Blue Ribbon Schools.

The Career Enrichment Center and Early College Academy, Ladera Del Norte Elementary, and Logan Elementary received the honor. The schools were chosen based on overall academic performance, along with how educators, families and communities work together.

“Your students’ success demonstrate what’s possible when committed educators partner with parents and community leaders to create vibrant challenging cultures of learning,” U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said.

National Blue Ribbon awards went to 362 schools this year. Each honoree will attend an awards ceremony in Washington D.C. in November.