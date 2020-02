FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A road rage incident forced three Farmington schools to go on lockdown this morning.

Farmington Police say a driver followed a student onto the Rocinante High School campus Tuesday morning and the two got into an argument.

The district says it received reports that the driver may have been armed. As a precaution, they locked down the high school, Mesa Verde Elementary and Heights Middle School.

Police did track down that driver but they did not find any weapon.