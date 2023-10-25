ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Fire Department has confirmed that three children died Tuesday night in a house fire. According to officials, one 16-year-old girl, one four-year-old boy, and one three-year-old girl died as a result of the fire.

The fire department says the 16-year-old girl was babysitting the two younger children when the fire broke out. The parents of the two younger children came home to find their house filled with smoke and all of the children still inside.

The father of the young kids went into the house and carried all three of the children to the door, handing them over to the firefighters. All three of the children were taken to the hospital via ambulance but died from their injuries.

According to the fire department, a fire had occurred in the front living room of the house but was no longer burning when they arrived. Although the fire remained in one room, smoke and heat damage were visible throughout the house.

The fire occurred on the 500 block of South Cedar Avenue, south of West Second Street, on the night of October 24, just before 10:30 p.m. The Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation and looking into the cause of the fire.