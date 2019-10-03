Three bicycle officers will patrol downtown Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is unveiling three full-time bicycle officers.

The team consists of Sgt. Celestino Lopez, Ofc. Amanda Esquibel and Ofc. Daniel Lopez. They will focus their patrols on the downtown area.

The department says the bicycles will help the officers be more agile and mobile, as well as improve their community policing efforts.

“They’re friendly, they’re approachable, and they’re using the community policing style in the downtown area. They have a great working relationship with the downtown merchants,” Lt. David Webb said.

In addition to the full-time officers, there are also four auxiliary members of the bike team. Lt. Webb says they’re looking to recruit more officers to join them.