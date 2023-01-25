DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – A city hall in New Mexico has been placed on lockdown. Information was released about threats that prompted the lockdown.
According to Deming Police Chief Clint Hogan, telephone threats were directed toward Deming City Hall employees mid-morning Wednesday.
Officials are currently investigating, and City Hall will be on lockdown until they are certain no threat remains.
Chief Hogan said online payments processed through City Hall will still be accepted, but no workers will be at the building.