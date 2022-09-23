BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen High School is in lockdown as police investigate a threat. Officials put the school on lockdown at the end of the school day. They say they simply received a threat and notified the police.

Police are on the scene at the moment. They told KRQE News 13 that they do not yet know if the threat is credible. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.