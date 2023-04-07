NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thousands of people are making the trek to El Santuario de Chimayó Friday. Each year in New Mexico many make the pilgrimages on Good Friday.

The Santuario de Chimayó is considered to be one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites in the country. Some people start their journey in Pojaque, Santa Fe and even as far as Albuquerque. Some even make the journey carrying homemade crosses as they make their way to the church. Many seek the holy dirt located there – the Tierra Bendita. The dirt comes from a round pit within the El Pocito room of the church and is believed to have healing powers.

Many people are also making the journey to Tomé Hill to the three crosses and a holy shrine that sit on top of the hill. Pilgrims making the journey to Tomé Hill are asked by the Town of Tomé Land Grant owner/caretaker not to bring animals on the journey, limit the use of cell phones and refrain from leaving additional crosses on the hill.

Below are some safety tips that people walking should follow: