Thousands of flags honor 9/11 victims at local cemetery

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – For the 11th year in a row, Rio Rancho honored the victims of 9/11. Thousands of flags were planted at Vista Verde Cemetery, commemorating the lives that were lost during the World Trade Center Attack. Each flag has the name of a victim on it. The memorial is up for the public to visit.

