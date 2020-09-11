Thousands of flags honor 9/11 victims at local cemetery

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Witchcraft and spells were part of the case against a Taos man convicted of murdering a woman in 2014. Now, that man claims he never got a fair trial and the evidence was flawed.

Back in December 2014, two hikers and their dog found a human bone and burned bra on Taos' west mesa. Detectives identified the victim as Roxanne Houston and charged Ivan Cales with the murder.