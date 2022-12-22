NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The State Tourism Department is focusing on an upgrade for an interpretive center. They have given the Picuris Pueblo a $50,000 grant for the project.

The funds will renovate and expand the museum, adding a grill, gift shop, and artifact storage facility, along with a walking trail that connects the museum to the Pueblo’s cultural sites.

The trail is expected to open this summer.