NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The State Tourism Department is focusing on an upgrade for an interpretive center. They have given the Picuris Pueblo a $50,000 grant for the project.
The funds will renovate and expand the museum, adding a grill, gift shop, and artifact storage facility, along with a walking trail that connects the museum to the Pueblo’s cultural sites.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Rio Rancho neighbors have questions after dead bull found in mesa
- Crime: 2 men accused of stealing card info at Albuquerque ATMs
- History: Historic Albuquerque Neighborhoods: Huning Highlands, Princess Jeanne, North Valley
- Community: Carlito Springs Open Space finally reopens
The trail is expected to open this summer.