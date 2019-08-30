Thousands gather for 95th Annual Burning of Zozobra

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tens of thousands of people were crammed into Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe to watch a giant marionette go up in flames. It’s all part of the tradition of Zozobra.

Old Man Gloom is no more and the crowds were cheering the burning on — for good reasons. It’s one of Santa Fe’s biggest shows. The Burning of Zozobra draws more than 60,000 people.

People stuff “Old Man Gloom,” the 50-foot marionette with evil items, such as divorce papers, court documents, even police reports, and items that are very personal.

“I put things in. My daughter was sick at the time, one daughter had cancer,” Sylvia Johnson said.

“I did write something this year, it was like my worries for the New Year,” Nicole Garcia said.

Others had some interesting ideas about what they would put inside the evil marionette.

“The dog died yesterday, so that was a sad one for my son, so that would go in because that’s a gloomy thing,” Pita Martinez-McDonald said.

It’s all part of the 95 years of tradition, and this year, Old Man Gloom went down in flames, disco style. The theme for this year was the ’70s, so Old Man Gloom was dressed like John Travolta in the iconic movie “Saturday Night Fever.”

People say the burning is almost like a cleanse, watching the evil item burn to ash, making way for a fresh start.

“I think it takes all the stress and all the problems away for a while because you’re not thinking about everything,” Niqole Ordonez said.

All that’s left is ash and the smell of smoke. It was a fun show, but now people are battling a new evil: the crowds and traffic getting out of the park.

Next year’s theme will be the ’80s. Officials say they will start coming up with ideas on how to dress Old Man Gloom for that.

