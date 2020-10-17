Thousands choosing to vote early in New Mexico

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans continue to head the polls early with election day around the corner. The latest numbers in Bernalillo County show more than 62,ooo early and absentee ballots have been cast.

There are now 18 voting locations open Monday to Saturday 10: a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Those who are mailing absentee ballots are encouraged to have them in the mail by October 27. Information on the 18 early voting locations in Bernalillo County are available on the county website.