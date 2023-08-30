NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some nonprofits in the state are seeing extra money thanks to the Brighter Future Fund Award. Eight nonprofits received grants adding up to $55,000.

The funds come from the Oil and Gas Association (NMOGA).

“The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association is happy to support the incredible work these non-profit organizations are doing to increase educational programming for children of all ages in communities across our state,” said NMOGA President and CEO Missi Currier. “NMOGA and the American Petroleum Institute began the Brighter Future Fund to help our neighbors, and our hope is to help New Mexicans move forward in their education, careers, and lives.”

Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails, Explora, Cuidando Los Niños, Libros For Kids, Mandy’s Farm, JAG New Mexico, AMIkids, and New Mexico Museum of Natural History Foundation are the organizations receiving money.

“Currently, Libros for Kids, Inc. is delivering books monthly to 1513 children in Valencia County which equates to 36% of children ages 0-5 years,” said Libros for Kids President John Heidrich. “The grant from NMOGA will allow us to serve 167 more children! That increases our coverage to 40% of pre-school children receiving books in their homes. Studies show that reading to your child, under the age of 5, two or three times a week increases their vocabulary, improves their ability to concentrate, and improves their elementary school literacy test scores.”

The money will be used to provide economic opportunities, educational programming, and fight hunger throughout New Mexico.