ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Filmmakers are talking about New Mexico’s rugged landscape.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” starring Angelina Jolie just wrapped up filming here. Director Taylor Sheridan says the setting is also a character and that he knew New Mexico would provide the rugged scope the story demands.

Sheridan isn’t new to New Mexico. He also wrote “Hell or High Water” and “Sicario” which were both shot here.