NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The body of a third person swept away in last week’s flooding has been found. Tuesday, search and rescue crews recovered the body of 62-year-old Jimmy Cummings near Tecolote Canyon.

He had been missing after The Cabo Lucero Volunteer Fire Department says it responded after a caller reported a truck had been swept away near Blue Haven Youth Camp west of Las Vegas. Authorities found a truck with nobody inside. The bodies of two women, 62-year-old Linda Cummings and 84-year-old Betty Greenshaw were found just West of Las Vegas.