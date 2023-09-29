NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – TripAdvisor announced its final Travelers’ Choice Award for 2023: Best of the Best Restaurants. The awards feature seven subcategories – Fine Dining, Everyday Eats, Date Night, Family-Friendly, Hidden Gems, Quick Bites, and Vegetarian – and highlighted three Santa Fe spots.

Sazon at 221 Shelby St. ranked number six on the list of 25 restaurants in the Fine Dining subcategory. The restaurant featuring contemporary and traditional Mexican dishes has a five-star rating based on 1,356 reviews. The small size of the restaurant’s menu is deliberate and features fresh and locally sourced produce and meats.

With 2,524 reviews and a four-and-a-half TripAdvisor rating, Geronimo at 724 Canyon Rd. came in at number 11 on the Fine Dining list. According to its website, the restaurant is the recipient of the AAA Four-Diamond and Mobil/Forbes 4 Star Awards. Their “global eclectic” menu changes seasonally.

Also on the Fine Dining list at the number 13 spot is Sassella at 225 Johnson St. with four-and-a-half stars and 346 reviews. Named after a small hamlet in Italy, Chef Cristian Pontiggia serves up a menu of authentic Italian cuisine from all regions of Italy. The restaurant bar also features an extensive wine list and gins from around the world and Italian amari and grappi.