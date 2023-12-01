NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – According to a University of New Mexico economist, the state is following national trends that are seeing an increase in employees trying to unionize.

“We are seeing nationwide an uptick and a support for unions, and unions are becoming stronger. Historically, since the 1970s, unions have been in decline in union participation and union strength. Now, it’s the beginning of a turnaround,” said Professor of Economics at UNM Matias Fontenla.

Whether it has been employees at Starbucks, graduate students at UNM, or employees at the Wells Fargo on Montgomery and Juan Tabo, Fontenla said the state is following a national trend – more groups are filing to join a union.

“Unions, even if they’re small unions, they are also associated with bigger labor organizations, with parent union organizations,” said Fontenla.

Fontenla said for many employees the union gives them a voice they do not think they have.

“Unions are beneficial for workers. Unions give workers a voice. There’s lots of research showing that unions increase wages, that they increase benefits, and they overall make labor conditions better,” added Fontenla.

Graduate students at the University of New Mexico have also created a union and walked out last month to fight for better pay. Fontenla mentioned those students’ wages and benefits have increased for the first time in a long time.

“Higher salaries and benefits for workers in New Mexico then multiply into the economy in the sense that if workers get higher salaries, then they will spend that in the economy, and this is good for the economy,” said Fontenla.

Wells Fargo sent a statement about the branch trying to unionize.