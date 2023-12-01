NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – According to a University of New Mexico economist, the state is following national trends that are seeing an increase in employees trying to unionize.
“We are seeing nationwide an uptick and a support for unions, and unions are becoming stronger. Historically, since the 1970s, unions have been in decline in union participation and union strength. Now, it’s the beginning of a turnaround,” said Professor of Economics at UNM Matias Fontenla.
Whether it has been employees at Starbucks, graduate students at UNM, or employees at the Wells Fargo on Montgomery and Juan Tabo, Fontenla said the state is following a national trend – more groups are filing to join a union.
“Unions, even if they’re small unions, they are also associated with bigger labor organizations, with parent union organizations,” said Fontenla.
Fontenla said for many employees the union gives them a voice they do not think they have.
“Unions are beneficial for workers. Unions give workers a voice. There’s lots of research showing that unions increase wages, that they increase benefits, and they overall make labor conditions better,” added Fontenla.
Graduate students at the University of New Mexico have also created a union and walked out last month to fight for better pay. Fontenla mentioned those students’ wages and benefits have increased for the first time in a long time.
“Higher salaries and benefits for workers in New Mexico then multiply into the economy in the sense that if workers get higher salaries, then they will spend that in the economy, and this is good for the economy,” said Fontenla.
Wells Fargo sent a statement about the branch trying to unionize.
Saul Van Beurden, CEO of Consumer, Small & Business Banking at Wells Fargo.
“We take pride in being ranked #2 in LinkedIn’s 2023 list of Top Companies to Grow One’s Career, having climbed the rankings steadily since 2018. We have a deep commitment to invest in and support everyone who works at Wells Fargo and, in particular, have significantly improved compensation and benefits for the majority of our branch-based employees in recent years. We also actively listen to our employees through multiple feedback channels and their voices have driven many of the enhancements we have made. For the last four years, we made healthcare more affordable for a large number of our employees by decreasing the portion they pay of total costs, increased median base salaries by 26% for those making less than $50,000, reduced the required workdays for those in many of our branches, and increased staffing levels in branches where needed to help support our employees and ultimately our customers. We strongly believe everyone’s individual voice should be heard and that direct connection is the best way to continue to make progress in ensuring that our workplace helps our employees thrive.”