‘There are no words to convey my shock’: Alec Baldwin issues statement after fatal movie set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Actor Alec Baldwin has issued a statement on Twitter about Thursday’s fatal shooting on the “Rust’ movie set.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.” Alec Baldwin

On Thursday, The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office says Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed the photography director and wounded the director while filming near Santa Fe. Halyna Hutchins, 42-year-old photography director was airlifted to the University of New Mexico hospital Thursday where she died due to her injuries. Director Joel Souza, 48, was taken to Christus St. Vincent in Santa Fe and is receiving treatment.

As of right now, no charges have been filed. The investigation remains open and active as detectives interview witnesses.